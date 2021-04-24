FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Lifted by Raymond James

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

MTL stock opened at C$13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$4.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

