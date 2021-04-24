FY2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $9.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $505.55 on Thursday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average is $521.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

