FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Increased by Analyst

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $5.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

