FY2023 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Boosted by B. Riley

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The RealReal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.39). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The RealReal stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $42,191.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $760,385. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The RealReal by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 462,845 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The RealReal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The RealReal by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after buying an additional 200,963 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

