Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 3.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.20. 1,864,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,073. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

