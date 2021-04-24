Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties comprises 2.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.