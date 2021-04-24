Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 4.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 37,867 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $111.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,907. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

