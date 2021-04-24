Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.