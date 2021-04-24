Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

