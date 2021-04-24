Garrison Asset Management LLC Buys 324 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

UL opened at $56.88 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

