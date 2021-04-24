Garrison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,168 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,247,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,700,273. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $190.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.29 and a 200-day moving average of $180.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.90 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.