Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

