Garrison Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of RPM International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

RPM stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

