Garrison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 2.6% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.09.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,471.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $982.30 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,373.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,225.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

