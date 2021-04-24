Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has $152.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $586.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,690,957 shares of company stock worth $49,356,720 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

