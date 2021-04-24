GeoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.52 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $4,772.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.51 or 0.00453308 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,833.16 or 0.99965160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00123415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

