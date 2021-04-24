Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.83. Getinge has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.30%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

