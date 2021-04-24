Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Gladstone Land worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a PE ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

