Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $878.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

