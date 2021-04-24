Global Synergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 12,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 82,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

About Global Synergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

