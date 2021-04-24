GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Reaches $969,985.03

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $969,985.03 and approximately $14,125.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,035.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.56 or 0.04481921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00453309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $777.88 or 0.01554656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.00749577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00473852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00060242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.11 or 0.00407938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004567 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

