Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s robust top-line growth and improvements in U.S. revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, led by the U.S. spine and Enabling Technologies arms, look encouraging. Competitive recruiting and onboarding, product launches, and implant pull-through from robotics continued to be strong growth contributors. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A strong solvency position is a plus. The company’s fourth quarter earnings were better-than-expected amid pandemic-led challenges. Over the past six months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues in the quarter are concerning. International performance was comparatively sluggish, due to mixed performances across all nations. Gross margin contraction was discouraging too. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts persist.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMED. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 819,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,420,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

