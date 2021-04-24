GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $84.89 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

