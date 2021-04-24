Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Up to $28.07

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $29.33. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

