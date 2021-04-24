Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $161,662.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00265737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.91 or 0.01014821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.43 or 1.00056276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00600319 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

