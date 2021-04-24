Golem Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $345.78 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00091638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00656827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.99 or 0.07545132 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

