Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.87. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $285,593.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,836. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 152.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

