Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,677. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $223.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.00.

