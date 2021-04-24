Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 3.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.71 on Friday, hitting $729.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,413,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,037,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

