Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.64. 96,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $76.29.

