Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.67. 15,221,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,968,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $125.52 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.