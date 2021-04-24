Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $387.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.83 and a 12-month high of $389.88. The company has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

