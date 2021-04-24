Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 929.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,841 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 49,352 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 133,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000.

Shares of BSJO opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $25.15.

