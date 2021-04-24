Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3,585.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,604 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 75,876 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $794,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

