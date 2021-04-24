Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,463 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

