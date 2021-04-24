Graft One Day Volume Reaches $25,530.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 108% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $745,549.53 and approximately $25,530.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.64 or 0.00756821 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004350 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 609.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 239.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

