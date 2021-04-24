Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Graham by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Graham by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a P/E ratio of 89.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

