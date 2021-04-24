Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRNNF. Barclays upgraded Grand City Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.