Granite Investment Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

