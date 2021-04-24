Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

