Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Alexander’s worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s stock opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.23. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

