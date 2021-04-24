Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,095,380 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

The company has a market cap of $286.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 484,993 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

