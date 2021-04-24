Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 65,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 83,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

