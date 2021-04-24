Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 9,930 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

