Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 255,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 181,804 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,525.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.