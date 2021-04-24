Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.80 and a 200-day moving average of $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.57 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

