Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

PLD stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.40. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

