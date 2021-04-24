Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,760,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 364,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 397,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

JHMM stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.85.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.