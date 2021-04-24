Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 188.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 43.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

