Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,460 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $126.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

